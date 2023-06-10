Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 10th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 9th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N758 and sell at N763 on 9th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

First Bank has disclosed its profit before tax rose by 12.4 percent to N147.0bn as of the end of 2022, from N130.9bn in the corresponding period of 2021.

It said its profit after tax rose by 9.8 percent to N129.4bn at the end of December 2022 from N117.8bn in the same period of 2021.

The bank disclosed this in its financial statement for the Group’ 2022 final year and 2023 first quarter results.

Commenting on the results, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank (Commercial Banking Group), Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said the Commercial Banking Group continued the strong performance trajectory from the 2021 results.

He said, “Another set of robust results for FY 2022 with gross earnings up 4.4 per cent year-on-year to N748.6bn and profit before tax of N147bn, recording a growth of 12.4 per cent year-on-year.

“Total assets grew by 18.1 per cent year-on-year to N10.1tn despite the unprecedented macro-economic challenges and dynamic regulatory environment.

“The impressive growth in PBT was driven by a 58.3 per cent year-on-year growth in interest income from N255.7bn to N357.2bn arising from business growth and improved optimisation of our balance sheet. This is in keeping with our Quantum Profitability Leap agenda.”