Emefiele Tried To Escape From Nigeria – Sowore Claims, Says Buhari, Malami, Others Should Be Arrested Too

2023 Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore on Saturday claimed the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele attempted to escape from Nigeria before he was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Sowore, Emefiele was tracked and thereafter arrested after he drove around Lagos in an attempt to flee Nigeria.

Naija News recalls Emefiele was suspended on Friday by President Bola Tinubu and subsequently arrested by the DSS.

Speaking on the development, Sowore noted that there are others that should be arrested and prosecuted alongside Emefiele.

Those he listed included former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, Buhari’s cousin and ex-Private Secretary, Tunde Sabiu, Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and his wife.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: “Former @cenbank Governor Godwin @GodwinIEmefiele has finally landed in Abuja after he was arrested at his Lagos home at 2am in the morning. He was flown on a PJ from Lagos accompanied by a team of DSS men. Emefiele was tracked after he drove around Lagos purportedly in an attempt to flee Nigeria. It is time to indict, arrest and try his accomplices as well. They include his principal, @MBuhari, the ex-Attorney General, Abubakar @Malami SAN. Buhari’s cousin and ex- Private Secretary, Tunde Sabiu, Chief of Defense Staff, General Irabor whose wife was given the task of printing naira notes under the pretext of being falsely appointed by the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company. Gen Irabor severally interfered with investigations and obstructed justice in attempt to shield

@GodwinIEmefiele from investigations, arrest and prosecution.”