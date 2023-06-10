DSS Has Confirmed Emefiele’s Arrest Hours After Initial Denial – Onanuga

The Department of State Service (DSS), has confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspended Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and media aide to Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, in a post via Twitter.

According to him, Emefiele was arrested in Lagos and the security agency will soon release an official statement on the issue.

He tweeted: “After initial denial, DSS has now confirmed the arrest of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He was arrested in Lagos. An official statement soon”

We Don’t Have Emefiele In Our Custody

Meanwhile, DSS has denied media reports that Godwin Emefiele, is in its custody.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of Emefiele and directed him to hand over his responsibilities to the Deputy Governor in charge of the Operations Directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey announced the development in a statement made available to reporters.

However, following Emefiele’s suspension, several reports emerged that he was arrested by operatives of the secret police over allegations of terrorism financing, and money laundering.

But in a tweet via its Twitter handle on Saturday morning, the DSS said the suspended CBN governor is currently not in its detention.

The secret police, however, failed to elaborate on whether he was previously apprehended.