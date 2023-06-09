Morayo Brown Speaks On Experience With First Employer, Samuel Adedoyin

Media personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown has opened up on her experience with Kwara-born industrialist, Prince Samuel Adedoyin, her first employer at the defunct City Express Bank.

Mrs Afolabi-Brown in an Instagram post on Friday said she began working with Adedoyin through his daughter Olori Olusola Adedoyin-Alao.

She wrote: “Chief Samuel Adedoyin was my first employer at City Express Bank through his daughter @olori_solaadedoyinalao,” she wrote.

“My mom told me that as the daughter of the Aare of Lagos, back in the day, she used to think less of Chief Adedoyin especially when he and his friend, Chief Rasak Okoya used to sleep in their small shop on the island, after a long day of hard work.

“He asked her out a few times and she blatantly declined. In her naive mind, a Lagos babe cannot marry a hustler from Ilorin. As an adult, when Chief was relaying his version to me, he called my mom, Miss Fujah, playing hard to get. So many stories he had. I had to get his blessings too.”

Adedoyin said in the video she shared that she has always been his baby right from her childhood and he knew she would go places.

Afolabi-Brown, co-host of Your View show on TVC, is gearing up for the launch of her book Becoming the Queen of Talk TV.