TVC Presenter Reacts To Subomi Balogun’s Death, Reveals What He Did To Her Father

Media personality, Morayo Afolabi-Brown has mourned business magnate, Subomi Balogun who died aged 89.

Recall, the founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and other business interests, Balogun died on Friday in London, United Kingdom.

Afolabi-Brown in an Instagram post on Saturday said the late Balogun and her late father Alao Aka-Bashorun were friends and that Balogun never abandoned his friend during the latter’s 10-year sickness which led to his death.

“Otunba Subomi Balogun was my dad’s friend. They were contemporaries. During my father’s 10yr illness leading to his death, Otunba was always a pillar of support,” she wrote.

The co-host of Your View on TVC recalled her mum’s words. She said, “Mom told me that he’ll sometimes come on Sundays and wait outside till she and Dad return from church. He’ll spend time with my dad who had a stroke and couldn’t speak. He’ll just sit there and have a one-way conversation with Dad. When leaving, he’ll gift my mom some money. He was one friend that never abandoned Alao Aka-Bashorun.”

Afolabi-Brown added, “Rest well sir. I join his family, loved ones and the nation at large to mourn the passing of an icon and great man. May his soul Rest In Peace. Amen.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect Bola Tinubu, governors, ex-governors and businesspeople have also released statements in tributes to Balogun.