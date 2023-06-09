Jubilation Across Nigeria Over Emefiele’s Suspension As CBN Governor

Many Nigerians on social media have expressed relief and gladness following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that the Director of information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, in a Friday statement made the announcement, where he said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”

Reacting to the development, netizens commended President Tinubu for relieving the CBN governor from his job, citing the hardship his Naira redesigned policy cost many Nigerians earlier this year.

See some of the reactions below;