Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi: Meet New Acting Governor Of CBN

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday night announced the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that the suspension was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

Following the directive suspending Emefiele from office, he has been directed to hand over the affairs of the CBN to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

Who is the CBN Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate)?

Emefiele is expected to handover to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the Deputy Governor of the apex bank.

Naija News reports that Adebisi Shonubi was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

Shonubi was the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS).

Shonubi holds double Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Mechanical Engineering, from the University of Lagos.

He was Executive Director, Information Technology, and Operations at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, a member of the Board of Union Homes.

Director, Information Technology and Corporate Services in Renaissance Securities Nigeria limited.

He also had a stint with Citibank Nigeria Limited as its Head, Treasury Operations (1990-1993).

Between 1999 and 2007, he worked in MBC International as Deputy General Manager and supervised their IT operational platforms.

He served in First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) as Vice President and in Ecobank Nigeria Limited as Executive Director.

He is a resourceful Information Technology-driven banker with over 22 years professional experience.