Anita Joseph Sparks Reactions Over Gesture Towards Uche Ogbodo’s Daughter Amidst Beef

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has melted hearts over the kind gesture towards Uche Ogbodo’s daughter, Lumina, amidst their beef.

Naija News recalls that Anita and Uche’s fight started following their different opinions in an alleged false rape accusation incident on social media.

A man identified as Richard Osita called out his female friend, Bella, for attempting to falsely accuse him of rape.

The man berated the Nigerian Police for not taking action after he laid a complaint about the incident.

Reacting to the man’s accusation Uche Ogbodo criticized the man for holding on to grudges after the lady had apologized adding that the lady only threatened him and did not carry out her wishes.

Ogbodo’s message received a lot of backlash.

Also reacting, Anita Joseph while urging Uche to stop supporting rape, insisted that the lady was wrong and should be punished for her threats.

This caused the duo to unfollow each other and Uche later took to her Instagram page to rant about fake friends and betrayals.

However, Anita surprisingly took to her Instagram page on Thursday night to celebrate the second birthday of Uche’s daughter.

She wrote: “This date 8 of June means a lot to me, it’s also my god daughter’s birthday. I pray for you today Lumina (Light) that your light may shine and you will blossom. You shall bring so much joy to your parents and you will be celebrated Amen. Two years already, we move as we shallom in the highest amen. May you be satisfied with wisdom, favour in good health. Amen Lummy, happy cake day Udala.”

This got many fans talking as they stormed Anita’s comment section praising her over the kind gesture.