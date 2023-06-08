Maryam Abacha Defends Late Husband’s Leadership Amidst Accusations

The wife of Nigeria’s former military leader, General Sani Abacha, Hajiya Maryam Abacha has offered her perspective on her husband’s rule.

She paints a picture of a steadfast and courageous leader who steered Nigeria away from neglect and disarray.

In her view, General Abacha, who presided over the nation from 1993 to 1998, endeavoured to bring democracy to Nigeria during a period of political upheaval precipitated by the June 12 crisis.

Maryam Abacha in a chat with BBC contends that her late husband worked tirelessly to pacify and stabilize the nation, a stark contrast to the current state of affairs.

She dismissed the negative portrayals of General Abacha that are circulating, saying that his administration was untouched by corruption.

“The bad words that are being spread about the late Sani Abacha are baseless,” she stated.

The late General’s regime has been widely accused of authoritarianism and misappropriation of the country’s wealth for personal gain.

However, Maryam Abacha rejected these allegations, questioning the current conditions in regions like Kano.

She argued, “What is happening on the ground? They are negative statements. Have all these things been done in our time? They have not been done!”

Naija News had earlier reported that today, June 8, 2023, makes it twenty-five years since Abacha died.