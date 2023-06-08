Fuel Subsidy: Innoson Unveils Gas-powered Vehicles

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing has unveiled mass-produced varieties of Compressed Natural Gas buses following the rising price of petrol.

The CNG vehicles were showcased at the company’s factory in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The vehicles range from trucks, mini-buses, ambulances, long buses, SUVs, among others.

Speaking during the unveiling, the Chief Executive Officer, IVM, Dr. Innocent Chukwuma assured Nigerians of the safety of CNG Vehicles and the availability of various kinds of cars.

He said, “We manufacture according to demand, and we manufactured these buses because there is a demand for them now. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we produced more ambulances, so we are on the ground and ready to produce. CNG vehicles bring a solution to total dependence on one or two kinds of vehicles.

“The CNG vehicles are a solution, that’s why we produce them. We made space for CNG, LNG, and fuel so that anyone available in an area can be used to drive the vehicles. Electric cars, biogas, and solar-powered vehicles are also produced in this factory.”

Similarly, the Governor of Anambra State, represented by the Commissioner for Industry, Anambra State, Mr. Christian Udechukwu, stated that the state is gearing up to provide solutions to the challenges facing Nigerians because of the removal of subsidies.