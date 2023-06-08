10th National Assembly To Be Inaugurated Tuesday

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal in an announcement revealed that the 10th National Assembly of Nigeria is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect are asked to bring copies of their code of conduct clearance, certificates of return, and valid identity cards to the Senate and House of Representatives conference rooms for registration on Monday, June 12, at 10:00 am.

Owing to ongoing renovations in both chambers, each member-elect is permitted to bring only one guest for the ceremony.

“Due to the ongoing renovation of the two chambers, senators-elect and Honourable members-elect are to come along with only one guest for the ceremony, who will be seated at the arcade,” Tambawal stated.

Lawmakers elected into the 10th National Assembly are expected to elect their leaders and principal officers on their inauguration day.

There is speculation that Tajudeen Abbas may succeed Femi Gbajabiamila, the current Speaker of the House of Representatives who is set to resume as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President are backing Abbas.

Godswill Akpabio, meanwhile, is the preferred candidate by the APC for the role of Senate President of the 10th Senate.