Nigerian Actress, Genoveva Umeh Reveals Why she Dumped Law For Acting

British-Nigerian actress, Genoveva Umeh has disclosed that she decided to venture into acting after failing a law exam in her first year.

The actress made this known whilst featuring on the latest episode of ‘Is This Seat Taken’ podcast with Chinasa Anukam where she noted that although acting has always been her passion, she didn’t study it in the first place.

The film star said she had initially studied law but later opted for acting following her disappointing first-year grade at the varsity.

“It was my decision to study Law, but I would also say I realized I was like a first-generation immigrant and I know how hard my parents worked to get me to the UK,” she said.

“I didn’t want to do a course that I just kind of took as a hobby. I thought acting was a hobby, it was a thing I enjoyed.

“I literally just went from just thinking of it as a hobby in university and just thinking, when I graduate, I’m going to come back and pursue this.

“But that didn’t happen until I failed my first year. I failed my first year of law. That’s when I started considering what I actually want to do as opposed to what I felt I had to do.”

Umeh obtained her degree in Law from the University of Surrey, England.

The actress who move to Nigeria in 2018 to focus on her acting career is popular for her roles in ‘Blood Sisters’ and ‘Far from Home’.