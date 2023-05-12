Uche Ogbodo Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photos

Pregnant Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to flaunt her baby bump.

Recall that the actress announced the news of her pregnancy weeks back on Instagram after sharing photos of her positive pregnancy test strip.

In the new photos shared on her Instagram, the actress turn entrepreneur looked beautiful in the photos.

Uche is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Bobby Marris.

Meanwhile the mother of two, in a post, shared on her page, lamented the kind of food she has to eat for breakfast due to pregnancy cravings.

She added that this was the first time she is experiencing huge cravings for food during pregnancy.

She wrote on her page, “I now eat things I would hardly ever eat at odd hours of the day! How can this mighty mountain be someone’s breakfast?

“I just woke up, I didn’t even wake my Oga, because he is not a morning person. I just dressed up and drove all the way to Lekki for Afang Soup & Poundo! Haaaa! The restaurant people just dey look me with Dangerous side-eye.

“I’m driving back home now sha after enjoying it. This is my 3rd Baby Cravings is something else. ooo. So different from my last 2. Make I no go Crave human meat one-day oooo (God abeg oooo)”