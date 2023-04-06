Actress Bimbo Oshin Celebrates Son As He Marks New Age

Nigerian actress, Bimbo Oshin has taken to her social media handle to celebrate her son, Segun on his birthday today, April 6th, 2023.

Naija News reports that the actress via her Instagram handle on Thursday shared various clips of herself and her son with a heart warming prayer.

She captioned the photo, ”Happiest birthday to my womb opener, the love of my life, my champ, my gee , oko mi ataata @_.segun._ I pray God will continue to direct your path, you will shine like the sun and lead the path of men 🙏🙏🙏May all my desires concerning your life and all you desire fall into places oko mi .

“May you always find favor in the sight of God. May all you lay your hands on yield bountiful fruits IJMN🙏🙏🙏🙏 You will live long in good health and wealth 🙏🙏Mama loves you son. May the blood of JESUS always be your shield. Keep making us proud son👍 YOU ARE THE BEST”