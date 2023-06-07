‘Nigeria Air Is Not A Fraud’ – Bashir Ahmad Slams Reps

Former Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad has berated members of the House of Representatives for describing Nigeria Air as a fraud project.

Ahmad stated this hours after the House Committee on Aviation tagged the national carrier as a fraud, and charged the Federal Government to suspend its establishment.

The committee reached this resolution on Tuesday following an investigative hearing on the airline, which was launched by the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, shortly before exiting office.

Earlier, the committee had summoned the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, to a meeting over the establishment of the national carrier.

The lawmakers also requested Meribole to provide all relevant documentation related to the national carrier, including the breakdown of the reported 139 billion Naira used for the aircraft’s exterior repainting.

However, in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Ahmad stated that the Aviation Ministry has signed most of the necessary documents regarding the airline.

The former presidential aide noted that most of the operational certificates and offices for the national carrier have been issued and opened.

Ahmad, however, said the national carrier will fly to make the country proud.

He wrote: “NigeriaAir is NOT a fraud, the Aviation Ministry has made a significant progress towards its realization.

“Branding unveiled, partnerships and agreements signed, most of the operational certificates issued, and operational offices opened. NigeriaAir will fly to make Nigeria proud.”