Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 7th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N748 and sell at N750 on 6th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Petrol prices may rise sharply, according to warnings from oil marketers, if they have to source foreign exchange at parallel market rates to import Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), more commonly known as petrol.

They predict that the ex-depot price for petrol could reach as high as N515 per litre under these conditions.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is calling on the Federal Government to facilitate the process for marketers to begin importing petrol by granting them access to foreign exchange.

Currently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is the sole importer of PMS into Nigeria, with other marketers ceasing imports due to their inability to access the US dollar.