Fuel Subsidy: NLC, TUC Reveal Why Strike Was Suspended, Tackle Industrial Court

Organised Labour, comprised of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), has revealed why they suspended the planned nationwide strike over the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that following the removal of fuel subsidy and the subsequent increase in petrol price and the cost of living, labour had declared a strike to force the Federal Government to reverse the 200 percent hike in the pump price of petrol.

But after marathon meetings with representatives of the Bola Tinubu-led administration, NLC, and TUC shelved the planned industrial action.

Rising from an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, and General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, cited the mood of the nation in view of the outcome of the presidential elections still being challenged at the tribunal, the need to pursue national stability and the restraining order obtained by the Federal Government from the National Industrial Court, NIC, as reasons for the decision to shelve the strike.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by both Ajaero and Ugboaja, NLC recalled that the previous NEC-in-Session had ordered a nationwide withdrawal of services and mass protest over the petroleum price hike by the Federal Government, whereas the government was in breach of the 2023 Appropriation Act, insisting that the NLC will not encourage lawlessness.

The communiqué read: “Taking into account that the Federal Government has procured a court injunction restraining congress from proceeding with the proposed nationwide strike as the NEC-in-session had ordered to begin, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and recognizing the willingness of government for continuous engagement through dialogue and to offer reasonable palliatives in due course to cushion the effect of its policies, some levels of understanding were reached

“Considering the mood of the socio-polity of the last elections and the need to pursue national stability, the NEC-in-session also resolved to commend and applaud the diligence of the congress’ leadership in carrying out the assignment given to it by NEC.

‘’It demonstrated to the Federal Government the need to comply with the laws of the land, especially as it concerns obedience to the ruling of courts and their brazen disregard for the 2023 Appropriation Act.

“NEC-in session, therefore, supports and accepts the decision of the leadership of Congress to suspend the proposed strike in compliance with the flawed rulings of the NIC and also allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after June 19, 2023, negotiation round with the Federal Government.”

According to NLC, the industrial court has continuously weaponised the instrument of ex-parte injunctions in favour of the government against the interests of Nigerian workers in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument.

The labour union said: “The NEC-in- Session, however, registers in strongest terms its disgust and disapproval of the ruling of the National Industrial Court, NIC, for its continuous weaponisation of the instrument of ex-parte injunctions in favour of government against the interests of Nigerian workers, in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument.

“All affiliates and state councils of Congress are, hereby, directed to suspend further action and mobilization until the outcome of the final negotiations.

‘’The NEC-in-Session commends all affiliates and state councils on their robust mobilization towards a successful nationwide strike and to also remain vigilant in case there is need to continue.”