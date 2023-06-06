Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 6th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 5th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N750 and sell at N765 on 5th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N750 Selling Rate N765

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Senate has queried the Office of Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) over the failure to repay short-term loans given to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) from Special Funds Accounts totaling N910bn.

Naija News reports that the query comes after the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, made the discovery, following the submission of the 2017 Auditor General report.

According to the query, loans, and debts arising from Special Funds Accounts totaling N910.04bn showed that the balances remained unpaid throughout the year, although the loans were meant to be short-term.

But in its response, the Office of the AGF claimed that several letters had been written to the Minister of Finance to authorize the settlement of the loans granted against allocations of various MDAs affected.

The AGF office added that it had requested the minister to include the repayment of the loan in the 2017 budget.