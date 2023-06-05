Stop Interfering In Land, Marital Cases, IGP Baba Warns Policemen

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has issued a directive to police officers to stop interfering in land and matrimonial cases.

Naija News reports that the police boss gave the directive while speaking at a meeting with senior officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The police boss asserted that his leadership would not tolerate the continuous violation of the force regulations, especially the social media policy.

He said: “Another critical issue to deliberate upon at this meeting is the menace of criminalizing civil matters by police officers.

“Since the commencement of my administration as the inspector-general of police, I have maintained a stand and rolled out several directives and correspondences to abreast you all on the need to streamline our investigations and caution officers and men against meddling with civil matters such as land cases, debt collection, matrimonial case and matters already pending in court.

“It is the same reason why I forbid transferring of cases from lower commands to higher ones indiscriminately.”

The police boss stated that 3,619 suspects were arrested for various crimes across the country between January and May.

He added: “Three hundred and sixteen victims of kidnapping were rescued during the same period, while 486 assorted firearms consisting of AK-47 rifles and locally fabricated automatic weapons were recovered.

“Equally, 4,072 assorted calibers of live ammunition and other incriminating items linked to various major crimes

were also recovered within the same period.”