Atiku Abubakar’s Aide Criticizes Tinubu’s First Executive Decision

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s initial executive decision, calling it a misfire.

Bwala suggested that before announcing the removal of the subsidy, Tinubu should have implemented measures to mitigate its impact.

He suggested that the APC’s failure to put these mitigating measures in place is a deliberate attempt to make Nigerians suffer.

In a tweet, Bwala on Monday said, “If you don’t know strategy, you suffer political tragedy. The first executive decision of @officialABAT was misfired; not a good sign for him and his economic whisperers. Although all candidates agree on the removal of fuel subsidy, albeit they differ in the procedure.”

Bwala also pointed out that there were numerous transition meetings between the APC and the current administration, which should have facilitated a smoother handling of the subsidy issue.

“There is no excuse for this policy gaffe because it was a transition between APC @OfficialAPCNg @MBuhari to APC @OfficialAPCNg @officialABAT in which there were comprehensive transition meetings where enough briefings on the travails of the past administration in dealing with fuel subsidy were shared,” he tweeted.

Furthermore, Bwala criticized the APC for failing to provide effective measures to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal, accusing them of causing hardship for Nigerians.

He concluded, “From when fuel subsidy removal was legislated to date, enough time was had to have provided robust and workable deliverables for cushioning the effect, yet because APC pride on afflicting Nigerians with holocaust hardship they chose that path. They just love to grab power without concrete plans for economic recovery.”