Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 4th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N750 on 3rd June, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied a media report that it has devalued the naira to N631 per dollar at the Importers and Exporters (I&E) window.

In a tweet via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday morning, the apex bank said it did not devalue the Naira, adding that the news was fake.

The tweet reads: “CBN did not devalue the Naira!”

Minutes later, in a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, the CBN said the report is the imagination of the newspaper.

The apex bank, therefore, urged the public to ignore the news report in its entirety, as it is speculative and calculated at causing panic in the market.

The statement reads: “We wish to state categorically that this news report, which in the imagination of the newspaper is exclusive, is replete with outright falsehoods and destabilising innuendos, reflecting potentially willful ignorance of the said medium as to the workings of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the exchange rate at the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window traded this morning (June 1, 2023) at N465/US$1 and has been stable around this rate for a while.

“The public is, hereby, advised to ignore the news report in its entirety, as it is speculative and calculated at causing panic in the market.

“Media practitioners are advised to verify their facts from the Central Bank of Nigeria before publishing in order not to misinform the public.”