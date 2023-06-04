Abike Dabiri Gives Update On Akeredolu’s Health Condition

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Saturday confirmed that Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is alive.

Recall that the governor was rumoured to have fallen ill and died. The rumour has also been helped by his lack of public appearance for some time.

Reacting to the reports, Dabiri-Erewa wrote on Twitter that she and her husband spoke with Akeredolu and she could confirm the governor is alive.

“HE Gov Akeredolu @RotimiAkeredolu is alive and well. My husband and I just spoke to him NOW,” she wrote.

This is coming hours after Nigerian blogger, Seun Oloketuyi shared a video on Instagram of Akeredolu watching English FA Cup final on television with friends.

The Ondo State information and orientation commissioner Bamidele Ademola-Olateju also debunked the rumour in a statement.

The statement reads, “We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.”