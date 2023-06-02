Wike Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Gbajabiamila As His Chief of Staff

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the appointment of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila’s appointment was confirmed in a statement signed and released on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’, the Nigerian leader also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

While the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume was appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Reacting to the development, Wike said he was impressed with Gbajabiamila’s appointment.

“I am so impressed with the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

“Look, you see, he has contact with the legislature and he will always know the problem between the executives… Therefore, there must be somebody too who has this relationship with the legislature, which is an important arm of government. You cannot throw it away,” the former Governor of Rivers State said this while featuring on a Channels Television programme on Friday evening.