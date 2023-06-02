President Tinubu Officially Appoints His Chief Of Staff, SGF

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially made his first set of appointments, four days after his inauguration as the Nigerian leader.

In a statement signed on Friday by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, President Tinubu appointed the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his new Chief of Staff.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila COS, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, DCOS, George Akume, SGF’, the Nigerian leader also appointed a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

While the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume was appointed as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).”

Before the appointments were made public, the new Chief of Staff to the President, Gbajabiamila was seen being shown around the Chief of Staff wing of the State House by some officials of the State House.

Prior to the announcement of the three new appointments, Ambassador Victor Adeleke had been appointed the State Chief of Protocol (SCoP) and has since assumed office.