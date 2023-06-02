Papa Loves You – Otedola Celebrates Only Son, Fewa On 23rd Birthday

Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola on Friday penned down sweet words on social media in celebration of his only son, Fewa Otedola’s 23rd birthday.

Otedola via his verified social media uploaded a photo of himself and Fewa, assuring the youngster of his love and noting that he brings happiness to the family.

“It’s Fewa’s birthday today. Happy Birthday my dear son, you bring so much happiness to our world. Papa loves you greatly,” he wrote.

The billionaire does not fail to celebrate his children on his Instagram page. His children are among the only 10 people he follows on Instagram.

Otedola, son of a former governor of Lagos Michael Otedola, has three other children – singer Tolani, disc jockey Florence (popularly known as DJ Cuppy), and actress and fashion blogger Temi.

In April, Otedola travelled to New York City, United States to begin a six-week vacation with Fewa.

Femi Otedola Speaks On Business Empire

Meanwhile, Femi Otedola recently said that he offered to acquire Transcorp Plc for N250 billion and take the company’s market capitalisation to N2 trillion but his bid was rejected.

Recently, Otedola acquired a 5.52 percent stake in Transcorp Plc to become the second largest shareholder of the company, but then sold out his entire holding to Tony Elumelu, the chairman of the group.

In a press statement he shared with TheCable on Tuesday morning, Otedola spoke for the first time on the events surrounding his bid to take over the company.