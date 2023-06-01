Nigeria Customs Service Needs 14,000 New Officers, CG Debunks Sack Rumours 

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, has disclosed that the agency needs about 14,000 additional officers to grow its capacity.

The NCS boss said the service has enormous responsibilities, especially manning many borders, hence the need to grow its manpower base from 16,000 to 30,000, Naija News learnt.

Ali on Thursday at the unveiling of the project management office of the NCS’ service modernisation project said contrary to rumours, the modernisation project wouldn’t lead to the sack of any officer.

He, therefore, assured men of the service not to panic as the ongoing modernisation programmes did not intend to sack anyone.

According to him, the service needs to leverage technological deployment and upgrade itself to become globally competitive, adding that the trade modernisation journey had to take off in 2015 when they realised the pressing need for better infrastructure and the importance of becoming a data-driven organization to enhance our service delivery.

He said “By leveraging technology effectively, NCS can adapt to changing market dynamics in trade, optimize our operations, and unlock new revenue streams thereby contributing to economic growth and the well-being of our citizens.

“Despite the challenges we encountered along the way, we persevered.

“The flag-off of the Modernisation Project signifies not just the culmination of our efforts, but also a celebration of the NCS’s determination, resilience, and foresight.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of Trade Modernisation Project Limited, Madakin Lokoja, said the project was a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement wherein the company will invest $3.2 billion over a 20-year period, which will generate more than $200 billion in revenue for the Federal Government.

He explained that “The financing for the first phase of the project, in the sum of $300 million, together with a cashback $9 million Performance Bond in favour of the NCS, has been secured through our financial partners.

“A substantial part of this investment will go towards building the capacity of the NCS, ensuring business continuity, and managing the associated project risks.

“The retrofit of the Project Management Office (PMO) is part of this initial investment. As trade becomes increasingly complicated, the project will equip the NCS with the necessary technology tools and platforms to drive trade harmonization.”

He added that the project will be implemented through the delivery of a Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), trade portal, non-intrusive inspection system, risk control centre, electronic cargo tracking system, cargo release system, enforcement system, telecommunication video surveillance and connectivity, border management system, and automation service.