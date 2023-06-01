Tinubu Issues Directives To Service Chiefs (Full Details)

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive to Service Chiefs, urging them to bolster their collaborative efforts to combat the nation’s insecurity.

This call was made during a meeting with security agency heads on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno addressed the press after the meeting, sharing that the President demanded more frequent consultations among the agencies.

Furthermore, the security chiefs were instructed to devise a strategy for addressing the issue of crude oil theft, reflecting the evolving challenges of our times.

Monguno explained, “The President has made it clear that he expects the security agencies to intensify their efforts. His philosophy emphasizes contemporary security measures that align with current demands.”

President Tinubu asserted his unwillingness to accept declining national fortunes and stressed the importance of a coordinated security approach.

“Working at cross purposes and colliding with each other is not something that he will condone,” Monguno stated, emphasizing the President’s call for all security agencies to commit to increased coordination, consultation, and timely reporting.

The NSA also reported the President’s commitment to building on security achievements, reversing adversities, and shifting the balance in the country’s favour.

He insisted that Nigeria should not be struggling while other nations are making strides.

He continued, “He appreciated the armed forces and intelligence agencies for their dedication and sacrifice in recent years, and he paid tribute to those who died defending this country from threats such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, and piracy.”

President Tinubu emphasized the need for significant security reforms, particularly addressing misfortunes in the maritime domain and the issue of oil theft.

“He has already mandated the security agencies to create a blueprint to address these problems promptly. He doesn’t have the luxury of time,” Monguno added.

He concluded by saying that the President promised to provide whatever support necessary for the operational and intelligence agencies to make their work more efficient.

Among those present at the President’s meeting with the heads of the nation’s security and intelligence agencies were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao; and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.