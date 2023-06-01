Labour Union Declares Nationwide Strike

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has directed workers to shut down all operations of shipping companies and begin an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.

Naija News reports that the strike is due to a lingering dispute with shipping companies concerning the poor pay package and welfare of employees.

The industrial action was made know at a press briefing on Thursday by the President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju.

He lamented that since 2018 Organised Labour had been battling with the shipping companies on the minimum standard for shipping companies on the welfare of workers to no avail.

Adeyanju noted that despite several ultimatums and interventions of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, the Shipping companies, mostly multinationals, had refused to yield.

He expressed sadness that the working conditions of the workers in the nation’s shipping industry were nothing short of modern-day slavery.