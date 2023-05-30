Bam Bam And I Almost Broke Up Before I Decided To Propose – Teddy A

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has made some disclosure about his relationship with his wife Bamike Olawunmi, aka Bam Bam.

According to the reality TV star, he almost broke up with his wife before he decided to propose to her.

He explained that they had been fighting for almost two weeks prior to their engagement.

Teddy A explained that his brother and PA were the ones that changed his mind concerning the breakup.

He stated this on the latest episode of the The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by actor, Nedu.

He said, “We [Bam Bam and I] were fighting for about two weeks. Yeah, we were almost done. We were actually pretty much done. I come talk to my PA say come o, I no fit end this thing like this na. Make we get closure. So, that night, I come reason say, o boy you don dey with this girl from Big Brother till now. All these things happening, you want to just suddenly go away? O boy, you dey craze o.

“I come call my brother for Yankee, say, how far? This na wettin I want do, wettin you think? He come say, “how do you feel?’ I said, bro, I feel like I’m about to throw up because I can’t explain the emotions. He come say, bro do this thing na. Omo, if you no do am, you go regret o. I said, okay.”

He said he later went to Bam Bam’s house and planned a surprise proposal for her with the assistance of her manager and PA after pranking her that the Lagos State Governor wanted to see her.