President Tinubu Departs Eagle Square For Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu, after his official inauguration ceremony at Eagle Square in Abuja, has departed from the venue.

With the conclusion of the event, Tinubu and his entourage made their way out of Eagle Square, marking the end of the inauguration proceedings.

Naija News had earlier reported that Tinubu, during the ceremony, delivered his inaugural speech, outlining his vision and plans for the nation.

He emphasized the need for monetary policy reform and a unified exchange rate to drive meaningful investment in the country’s economy.

As Tinubu exited the venue, supporters and well-wishers gathered to bid him farewell and express their optimism for his leadership.

The president-elect will now proceed with the next phase of his transition, including the formation of his cabinet and the implementation of his policies.

Tinubu’s departure from Eagle Square signifies the beginning of his tenure as the President of Nigeria, as he embarks on the task of leading the nation and fulfilling his promises to the Nigerian people.