Faleke Reveals When Tinubu Would Unveil Cabinet Members

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Faleke on Monday revealed that Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President, will announce the members of his cabinet within 60 days.

Faleke, who has been a close associate of the former Lagos State governor, shared this information in an interview with Channels TV at Eagle Square, the venue of the inauguration.

When asked about the timeframe for Tinubu to unveil his cabinet, Faleke responded, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime, but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

This statement indicates the anticipation for a quicker cabinet formation compared to the previous administration.

Many analysts have pointed out that the delay in announcing ministers during the Muhammadu Buhari administration affected its early progress.

Buhari, who served as President for eight years before handing over to Tinubu, unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015. Tinubu aims to take a different approach.

When asked if he would like to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet, Faleke emphasized that it is the prerogative of the APC powerbroker to select his cabinet members.

Faleke also noted that some members of opposition parties were present at Eagle Square to witness Tinubu’s inauguration.