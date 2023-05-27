Five Die As Car Plunges Into River In Kogi

At least five people reportedly died when a car plunged into the Omi River in Yagba West, a Local Government Area of Kogi State, during the weekend.

Reports had it that the victims were coming from a burial event in Oga, a small community and returning to Lokoja before the ugly incident occurred on Friday evening.

Naija News learnt that a series of accidents have happened on the same spot, allegedly due to the government’s neglect and failure to construct a rail guard by the bridge.

Confirming the Friday evening accident, Yagba West Local Government Chairman, Hon. Pius Kolawole, told journalists on Saturday that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

He said the bodies had been evacuated from the river and deposited in the morgue.

“There is a big dam. So, in that dam, they now created a canal that was meant for irrigation. If you are coming from that area, especially when you are going to Lokoja, it is very short for us to pass through.

“The road is very narrow and beside the canal. So, the victims were coming from Oda and they decided to pass through the canal road. On that road, there is a sharp corner. From what we gathered, the driver was speeding, he lost control and plunged into the river. All the five persons in the vehicle lost their lives,” Kolawole told Daily Post.