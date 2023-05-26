Buhari Receives Asset Declaration Form From CCB (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, formally received and submitted his asset declaration form in Abuja, fulfilling the constitutional requirement for all public officers.

The form was handed to him by a delegation from the Code of Conduct Bureau, led by Chairman Prof Isah Mohammed.

This act adheres to the 1999 constitution’s stipulation that all public officers must declare their assets and liabilities both at the start and end of their tenure.

This mandatory declaration applies to all public officers – whether elected, appointed, recruited, or contracted. Furthermore, they are legally obliged to declare not only their own assets and liabilities but also those of their non-public officer spouses and children under 18 years of age.

They must submit these forms to the Bureau within 30 days of receipt.

The incoming president, Bola Tinubu, vice president, Kashim Shettima, as well as 28 incoming governors, their cabinet members, and state assembly members, are likewise expected to submit their asset forms to the CCB.

The CCB website outlines potential consequences for failing to declare assets.

They include removal from office, vacation of the official seat, imposition of fines, disqualification from holding public office for up to 10 years, and forfeiture of property acquired through office abuse or corruption.

