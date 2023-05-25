Taiwo Awoniyi Has 6th Best Conversion Rate In Premier League This Season

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has the sixth-best conversion rate among forwards in the English Premier League in the 2022-2023 season.

Only five other players in the Premier League had conversion rates higher than Taiwo Awoniyi’s 24.2 percent, according to the football statistics website Whoscored.com.

In his previous three matches in the league, Awoniyi helped his team, Nottingham Forest, to earn points against Southampton, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

He has only made 16 starts and played 1.322 minutes so far in the outgoing 2022-2023 season.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City is in the top position with a conversion rate of 31.3%. Callum Wilson of Newcastle United is in second place with a rate of 26.2%, followed by Phil Foden of Manchester City with a rate of 25.6%.

While Alexander Isak of Newcastle United has a conversion rate of 24.4%, and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool has a conversion rate of 24.3%.

Awoniyi is ranked higher than famous Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (22%) and Brentford forward Ivan Toney (21.3%) even though the two strikers have scored more goals than the Nigerian. But the Nigerian has played in a far lesser number of games.

The Nigeria international has scored seven goals for Forest this season in league games. Three of those games—against West Ham United, Liverpool, Southampton, and Arsenal—were game-winning goals, giving Forest 12 essential points that helped them avoid relegation with one game remaining.

Thanks in major part to Awoniyi’s goals, the Tricky Trees were able to avoid relegation, making his £20 million transfer fee seem like a decent deal.