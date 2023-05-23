Vinicius Vs Racists: Spanish Authorities Arrest Three Suspects

Spanish authorities have detained three suspects over the racial abuse directed towards Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr., during a game on Sunday.

According to a tweet from the police, the three suspects are between the ages of 18 and 21.

This season, the Brazilian international has experienced multiple instances of racial attacks.

The most recent incident, which took place during an away game in Valencia last Sunday, has angered both Brazil and Spain authorities.

Vinicius flagged down the referee about several aggressive spectators who were directing racial chants at him in the second half of the game.

The 22-year-old was subsequently given a red card for acting violently, and he later said that “La Liga belongs to racists.”

Afterward, La Liga president Javier Tebas accused Vinicius of failing to attend a meeting to discuss what the league “can do in cases of racism,” saying: “Before you criticize and slander La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly.”

The president of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubiales, asserted that there was “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, a whole fan base, an entire club, an entire country” in Spanish football.

Spain’s ministers, prosecutors, and football federation have all been invited to urgent meetings after the most recent racial attack against Vinicius.

Spanish police had previously detained four people on suspicion of tossing a Vinicius effigy off a bridge in Madrid in January.

The figure initially surfaced ahead of a match between Real Madrid and their rivals from the capital city, Atletico Madrid.

The flag that was hung around the effigy’s neck read, “Madrid hates Real.”