Lawan Made Money Out Of Senate Presidency Election – Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Senator Ali Ndume has claimed that Senate President, Ahmad Lawan made money out of the election for the number three political seat in 2019.

Naija News recalls that Ndume, who also contested for the Senate Presidency position, lost to Lawan, the senator representing Yobe North District. The Borno lawmaker polled 28 votes, while Lawan gathered 79 votes.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Tuesday, Ndume said Lawan spent money to become the Senate President and also made money after being sworn in as the President of the National Assembly.

The Borno lawmaker claimed that his Senate Presidency aspiration did not come to reality because he did not have the money to induce lawmakers at that time.

Speaking further, Ndume lamented that the true nature of the Senate leadership tussle revolves around financial influence rather than the candidates’ capacity, capability, and experience.

He said: “It is regrettable that the Senate Presidency and the leadership contest have become more about monetary influence rather than the capacity, capability, and other qualifications that should hold greater significance.

“Considering that money is now playing a more prominent role than qualifications, and recognizing my own financial limitations to engage in this battle, I obliged and chose to support Akpabio.”