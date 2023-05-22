Davido’s Father Meets Peter Obi At Commissioning Of Dangote Refinery

The father of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, Adedeji Adeleke, on Monday, met with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi at the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Obi, who was invited along with other dignitaries by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, stormed the venue of the inauguration this morning.

Meeting other dignitaries like the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the LP candidate exchanged pleasantries with the Yoruba monarch who kept hailing him, after which Adeleke walked up to the former Anambra governor for a handshake.

Amongst those who were at the event, were the 36 State Governors of the Federation, Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, global oil traders, top international bankers, international multilateral agencies, and captains of industries in and outside Nigeria.

The Dangote petroleum refinery has the capacity to process 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and will employ over 100,000 persons. It is also sitting on 2,635 hectares of land located in the Free Zone in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

It is understood that the new refinery can meet 100 percent of the Nigerian requirement of all refined products (gasoline, 53 million litres per day; diesel, 34 million litres per day; kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and aviation jet, (2 million litres per day), and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.