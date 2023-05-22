BBNaija Star, Tboss Opens Up On Struggling As Single Mom

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as Tboss, has opened up on the struggles of being a single mom.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star who welcomed her baby in 2019 and refused to reveal the identity of the father disclosed her ordeal while reacting to a report about Kim Kardashian.

Kim recently spoke about the challenges of single parenting and raising her four children alone in a podcast episode of ‘On Purpose’ with Jay Shetty.

The reality Star, who is formerly married to American rapper, Kanye West, noted that kids have different moods, personalities, and fights making parenting a difficult journey.

According to her, although parenting can be difficult, however, it is also one of the most rewarding jobs in the world.

Reacting to the story, TBoss shared Kim’s story on her Instagram story supporting Kim’s stance on single parenting.

She wrote: “Normal levels. This has been me for the past two weeks”

Make Sure You Are Wealthy Before You Call Women Gold Diggers

Meanwhile, TBoss has berated broke men who refer to women as gold diggers.

Speaking via her Instastory, the light-skinned diva advised men who do such to work hard and acquire wealth before branding women gold diggers.

She wrote, “Before you come out and claim that a woman is a gold digger please make sure that you even have the gold for anyone to dig for, to begin with.”

Speaking further, the reality TV star stated that those who mock women and tag them as gold diggers do not have anything apart from their “ridiculous pout” and beauty app that they used to bleach their pictures and post on social media.

The reality star said real men are not like that.