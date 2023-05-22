All Of Buhari’s Achievements Multiplied By 20 Can Never Be Compared To Dangote Refinery – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the commissioning of Africa’s largest 650,000 Barrels Per Day Dangote Refinery.

The commissioning will take place today in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos.

Dignitaries such as President Muhammadu Buhari, the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Mahamat Déby of Chad, Macky Sall of Senegal, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger amongst others will be attending the occasion.

The development is expected to transform Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The new Refinery which is owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote can meet 100% of the Nigerian requirement for all refined products (Gasoline, 53 million litres per day; Diesel, 34 million litres per day; Kerosene, 10 million litres per day, and Aviation Jet, 2 million litres per day) and also have a surplus of each of these products for export.

Taking to his Instagram account to praise Dangote’s latest feat, Omokri argued that if all of Buhari’s achievements should be put together in the last eight years in power it will not measure up to the refinery.

He wrote, “If you take General Buhari’s so-called achievements of the last eight years, as released by his media aides last week, and add them all up together, then multiply them by 20, they will still be less significant to Nigeria and Nigerians than the $19 billion Dangote Refinery scheduled to be commissioned tomorrow, Monday, May 22, 2023.

“For eight years, Nigeria endured Buhari. For the next eight years, we will enjoy Dangote. May God grant us less Buharis and more Dangotes. In Yeshua’s Name.”