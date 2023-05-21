Tuface: No Man Is Wired To Cheat, It Is A Lie From The Pit Of Hell – Kingsley Okonkwo

Pastor and relationship expert, Kingsley Okonkwo has rejected a claim that a man can still cheat on the woman he loves because he is naturally wired to do so.

Naija News reports that Afrobeats star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface had made the claim in a trailer for the second season of the African reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Rebuffing Tuface’s claims via a post on Twitter, Okonkwo insisted that no man is wired to cheat. He urged people not to believe such a submission, adding that it is a lie from hell.

In a series of tweets, he said, “NO MAN is wired to cheat, don’t believe that lie from hell

“But the sexual proclivity of men is VERY different from women here are some reasons#1 Men have a higher sex drive than women, men have a higher dose of testosterone which is the sex hormone

“However there seems to be proof that men are more prone to sexual temptation than women, OF COURSE women are tempted too

“#2 Men are capable of enjoying sex without any emotional connection, hence why prostitution is mainly men funded

“#3 Men are visually stimulated, so just being a man in today’s world is an automatic temptation because your view is attacked daily

“However all this is NEVER an excuse to cheat and hurt someone you claim you love, SELF CONTROL by God’s grace is how to go.

“Prov 25:28 MSG – A person without self-control is like a house with its doors and windows knocked out.”