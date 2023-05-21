Several Trapped As Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway

Several have been reportedly trapped in vehicles affected by a tanker explosion along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway area of Kogi State.

Naija News understands that a fuel-laden tanker, on Sunday, exploded after it lost control and collided with vehicles from the opposite direction.

This platform learned that fire emanated from the explosion and razed the tanker, causing people to be trapped in vehicles.

Speaking with The Punch, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Stephen Dawlung, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway.

He also noted that many victims were trapped in the crash, adding that officials of the commission had been drafted to the area.

Dawung revealed that the truck driver was conveying the fuel to a destination in the state when he lost control and rammed into other vehicles.

However, emergency responders including officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps stormed the scene to salvage the situation and commence rescue operations.

But as of the time of filling this report, the number of people trapped at the scene is yet to be ascertained.