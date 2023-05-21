Police Apprehend 34-year-old Lady Caught With AK-47 Rifle

The Delta State Police Command has apprehended a 34-year-old lady, Queen Uwagbogu, who was caught with AK-47

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 18:57 hours when the police raided her residence beside Effuru Roundabout, Warri, following credible intelligence.

According to a statement by Delta State Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, one hundred (100) rounds of 7.62mm live were recovered during the raid.

He also revealed that operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad (RRS), in a different operation, recovered a Lexus RS 350 black colour with registration number RBC 811 CY, battle-axe and two iPhones.

Bright disclosed that the driver (owner) abandoned the car and took to his heels after security operatives conducting stops and search along Oworigbala-Oworh-Ughelli road, Oworigbala community, on May 18, 2023, rejected the money he allegedly offered to them and chased after him

The statement reads in part, “On 18/05/2023 at about 2100hrs, while operatives of Sapele Division anti crime patrol were on stop and search duty at Amukpe roundabout Sapele, they intercepted an unregistered motorcycle with three occupants, the suspects on sighting the police, abandoned the motorcycle, their bags and ran into the bush.

“When the bag was searched, two (2) cut-to-size locally made double barrel guns, seven (7) rounds of 7.62 Ak47 live ammunition, eleven (11) live cartridges, and other items were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”