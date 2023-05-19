‘Still Crying Over Phone Call While Blinken Is Getting Ready To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration – Bashir Ahmad Mocks Peter Obi

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over his comment on the phone conversation between the US Secretary Of State, Antony Bliken, and President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported that in a statement released by the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, Blinken told Tinubu that the Joe Biden administration is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

Reacting via a statement on Twitter, Peter Obi said the US responses to Nigeria’s affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations, and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, the United States is meant to wait for the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any of the contending parties.

Part of the statement reads: “There is still a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken’s call to APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 16th May 2023. The most fundamental tenet and core value of democracy is the rule of law.

“Nigerians expect that the U.S. responses to our affairs should be based on mutual respect, shared ideals, aspirations and interests which ought to transcend the considerations of any individual.

“Contextually, the willful manipulation and falsification of the will of Nigerians as freely expressed during the February 25 elections cannot be overlooked by the true friends and partners of Nigeria.

“We expect the United States to await the full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on any of the contending parties”

Reacting to the post, Bashir made a mockery of Peter Obi asking why he is still expressing displeasure over the call when Blinken is preparing to attend Tinubu’s inauguration ceremony.

He wrote on Peter Obi’s comment: Are you people still crying over the phone call when the person is even getting ready to come to Abuja to attend BAT’s inauguration ceremony?