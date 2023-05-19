Mompha Denies EFCC’s Re-Arrest, Goes Live On Instagram

Ismaila Mustapha, better known as Mompha, a high-profile social media celebrity, has refuted circulating rumours of his re-arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged N6 billion money laundering case.

In an Instagram Live video on Friday, Mompha assured his followers that he had not been taken into custody by the EFCC.

To underscore his point, he was seen dancing to Timaya’s hit song, “Sweet Us”, a clear indicator that he was free and not under EFCC’s detention.

Additionally, Mompha released a public statement titled “Idan was not arrested by EFCC; 33BG is not in EFCC custody.”

He urged the EFCC to refrain from conducting a ‘media trial,’ asserting that they falsely claimed he was in their custody and due to appear in court on July 3, 2023.

“Contrary to the recent publication in most media platforms in Nigeria that I, Mompha, was rearrested by the EFCC. I want to use this medium to expose the corrupt and mischievous commission again that I was neither rearrested nor am I in their custody,” he wrote.

He added that the assertion by the EFCC was “laughable” because he was not even in Nigeria.

Mompha also criticized the EFCC for conducting what he sees as a witch-hunt against him and leveraging his popularity for their benefit.

The celebrity closed his statement by thanking his numerous followers and well-wishers for their concern, assuring them that he was safe and currently enjoying his time with family in Dubai.