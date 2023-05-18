Uche Ogbodo Reacts To Judy Austin’s Pregnancy Prayer

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has extended appreciation to her colleague and her friend, Judy Austin after she took to her social media to pray for the actress on her 45th birthday on Wednesday.

Sharing photos of the actress to celebrate her birthday, Judy prayed that she has a stress-free pregnancy and the most peaceful and safest delivery.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Queen @ucheogbodo. You look so so beautiful sis!!! Wishing you everything beautiful in life!! A stress-free pregnancy. And the most peaceful and safest delivery Amen. Enjoy your day Hun”.

Replying to the kind wishes, Uche took to Judy’s comment section to thank her for the beautiful message and prayers.

“Thanks, girl”, she wrote.

Uche Ogbodo Flaunts Baby Bump

Meanwhile, Uche Ogbodo recently flaunted her baby bump.

Recall that the actress announced the news of her pregnancy weeks back on Instagram after sharing photos of her positive pregnancy test strip.

In the new photos shared on her Instagram, the actress turn entrepreneur looked beautiful in the photos.

Uche is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Bobby Marris, See photos here