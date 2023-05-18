Timi Frank Files Criminal Complaint Against Ex-Minister, Timipre Sylva

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has lodged a criminal complaint against the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Naija News gathered that Frank filed the complaint at the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.

In the suit filed by his Counsel, Edward Omaga Esq, Frank requested that the Chief Magistrate of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) issue a direct criminal complaint against Sylva.

The complaint is based on alleged inconsistencies in Sylva’s name and doubts surrounding his participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Frank stated that based on documents available to him, there are doubts regarding the true identity of the former minister.

The suit reads, “Over the years, the complainant (Frank) has shown his resolve in fighting and exposing corruption in public places and holding public officers accountable to their oath of office.

“The defendant (Sylva), on his part, once served as the Executive Governor of Bayelsa state between 2008 and 2012 and recently resigned his position as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources sometime around 30th March 2023.”

Questionable Identity And Academic Certificates

The suit raises concerns about the actual identity of Sylva, citing various academic documents with visible anomalies.

It questions the transition from Anagha Timipre Marlin to Timipre Sylva and notes that there is no evidence of a name change in 1986 after Sylva purportedly graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.

Additionally, the suit highlights the lack of records indicating that Sylva possesses a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge or Exemption Certificate.

Forgery Allegations

The complaint alleges that Sylva intentionally presented inconsistent, conflicting, or forged academic documents during the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Screening Committee in 2007, as well as to the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives in 2019, under oath for screening purposes.

In an attempt to evade legal consequences, Sylva allegedly created a Deed Poll and the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette in May 2022 to reconcile the conflicting names on his academic certificates.

The suit argues that these documents are mere attempts to mislead and escape investigation, prosecution, and potential imprisonment.

The complainant, Frank is calling for a police investigation into the alleged offences committed by Sylva.

The complaint invokes Section 366 of the Penal Code, stating that Sylva’s actions may constitute forgery.

Frank urges the court to intervene and bring Sylva to answer the charges, as he believes justice can only be served through legal proceedings.