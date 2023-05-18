Peter Obi’s Lawyer, Uzoukwu Accuses INEC Of Lack Of Neutrality In Presidential Election Petition

The lead counsel for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, Livy Uzoukwu has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of lacking neutrality in the electoral process.

Uzoukwu speaking on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal said, “It’s only in Nigeria that the electoral umpire behaves as if it’s a candidate in its own election.”

The lawyer stated this while reacting to the decision of the commission to deny his client, Obi, access to the electoral materials used in the 2023 presidential election.

Uzoukwu while speaking after the court hearing on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the exorbitant amount demanded by INEC.

He said, “The amount that was being demanded by INEC is far from being legitimate. I don’t want to be pushed to the wall, but let me put it this way: the amount is far from being legitimate. So, I believe I have said it all.”

Seeking Neutrality And Transparency

Uzoukwu emphasized the importance of INEC demonstrating neutrality in the electoral process.

He noted that other parties in the court proceedings had received the required documents, except for the petitioners.

He questioned INEC’s reluctance to provide the necessary documents, stating, “What is INEC, the umpire, hiding? What is it hiding? Maybe you gentlemen of the press should interrogate them about why INEC should not be neutral, because that is how it’s supposed to be all over the world, including African countries. It’s only in Nigeria that the electoral umpire behaves as if it’s a candidate in its own election.”

Uzoukwu expressed his hope for a positive outcome from his upcoming conversation with INEC, now that they have a lead counsel.

He stressed the need for INEC to fulfil its responsibilities in a transparent and unbiased manner.

The lawyer concluded, “I don’t think this should continue, and it should not continue.”