10th NASS: North Central Govs To Meet Tinubu, Adamu Over Zoning Arrangement

The North Central governors have slated a meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, over the party’s zoning arrangement.

Naija News reports that this is as the governors have kicked against the zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly by the ruling party.

It would be recalled that the APC last week zoned the position of the Senate President to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Baraus as his deputy while Honourable Tajudeen Abass was endorsed as the aspirant for the seat of the Speaker and Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

However, the North Central governors, after their meeting with aspirants of the National Assembly Presiding Officers from the Zone on Monday at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa in Abuja, resolved to meet Tinubu and Adamu over the issue.

According to them “The North Central as a geopolitical zone is fully committed to supporting the incoming administration of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a better Nigeria. And will do everything possible to ensure the Renewed Hope agenda is actualised for the prosperity of all Nigerians.

“We reviewed the proposed zoning structure released and promised to reach out to the President-elect His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Working Committee to appeal for reconsideration of the zoning of the Presiding offices of the National Assembly as released by the NWC.

“We raised reservation about the zoning formula released with the allocation of the Positions of the Deputy Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly to a particular geopolitical zone of the country.”

The governors also resolved to explore all means of dialogue and consultation that will aim to resolve the NASS leadership issue and as well have a zoning framework that will be all-inclusive.

It was gathered that some of the governors at the meeting were Abubakar Bello, Governor Niger State who is also the chairman; Simon Lalong, Governor, Plateau State; Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Governor, Kwara State; Abdullahi Sule, Governor, Nassarawa State

And some aspirants present as well include Rt.Honourable, Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives; Senator Sani Musa and Honourable Yusuf Gagdi.