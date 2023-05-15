You Have Displayed ‘The Nigerian Can Do’ Attitude – Tinubu Sends Message To Hilda Baci

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has on Monday congratulated Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours.

Naija News reports that Baci broke the record on Monday at 7:45 am after cooking for 87 hours 45 minutes.

The record was previously held by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4pm when she put on her cooker.

The Akwa Ibom indigene carries on despite having broken the record as she aims to cook for 96 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

Reacting, Tinubu, in a tweet expressed joy over Baci new feat.

He tweeted: “I congratulate Hilda Effiong Bassey on her record-breaking achievement.

“It was a remarkable display of the Nigerian can-do attitude and the spirit of excellence that lies within. We are all deeply proud of her.”