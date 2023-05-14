Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate To 14th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N740 and sell at N750 on Saturday 13th May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N740 Selling Rate N750

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Zikrullah Hassan has stated that four local airlines, namely Air Peace, Azman, Max Air, and Aero Contractors, have requested a $250 increase in hajj fare for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

According to Hassan, the airlines attribute this request to the ongoing crisis in Sudan, which necessitates a long journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It’s worth noting that these airlines had previously declined to sign an airlift agreement with NAHCON, citing the extra financial burden of using an alternative route.

While speaking in Abuja during a staff training event for NAHCON, state pilgrim boards, and private tour operators, Hassan ensured that the additional cost wouldn’t be passed on to the pilgrims.

He said, “We are looking for all ways to resolve the issue of this additional cost, it will not require the pilgrims to pay additional funds. They will not need to pay more money.”

Hassan further announced that the first airlift of pilgrims out of the country is scheduled for May 25.